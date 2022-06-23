Elmo Elvin Cure, Jr. passed away June 18, 2022 in Plano, Texas at the age of 84. He was born to Elmo Elvin and Marguerite (Barker) Cure, Sr. on May 19, 1938 in Abilene, Texas. Elmo attended school in Abilene, Texas and was part of the 1954, 1955 and 1956 Abilene Eagles State Championship team and Team of the Century. He played football for four years under the coaching of Grant Teaff. His teammates remained in contact for their lifetime. Elmo married Marian Cox on June 5, 1959 in Abilene, Texas, after his graduation from McMurry University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. He was also a graduate of LIMRA’s 52nd Management Orientation School in 1966. Elmo entered the insurance business immediately upon graduation remaining in Abilene for a few years, then moving to Lubbock, Texas in 1969 to start his own business, Cure Financial in 1984. He held positions from a career agent to vice president of marketing for a major carrier.
Elmo and Marian moved to Plano in 1974. His son, Trey Cure took over the business in Plano, Texas as his health declined. He knew just before passing that his grandson was also entering the business. He was a member of Methodist Cedar Creek United Methodist Church. Elmo was a Master Mason and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Shriner since 1970.
He is survived by wife, Marian and three children, O’Lisa Cure-Marsh, Catherine Cure-Wightman and Elmo Cure, III (Trey); six grandchildren, Michael and Stephanie Carpenter, Erin Pelton, Austin Lewis, Madelyn and Evan Cure; one great grandchild, Cory Daniel Pelton; sons-in-law, Norman Wightman and Lorin Marsh; daughter-in-law, Susan Schulik Cure.
He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother and sister, Raymond Wray and Glenda Faye Cure.
Special thanks to Rev. Marilyn Dickson.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Dallas Shriners Hospital for Children.
