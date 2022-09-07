Ellouise A. Marshall

Ellouise A. Marshall was born June 2, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Lawrence) Demars.  She passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. 

Ellouise graduated from Concordia High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas State University and served in the military from 1961 to 1962.  On March 2, 1963, she married Norris Marshall in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. 

 

