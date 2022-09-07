Ellouise A. Marshall was born June 2, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Lawrence) Demars. She passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
Ellouise graduated from Concordia High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas State University and served in the military from 1961 to 1962. On March 2, 1963, she married Norris Marshall in Ft. Rucker, Alabama.
Ellouise was a bookkeeper for the Alida CO-OP in Chapman and then was the Office Manager for Chip Edwards Insurance Company in Chapman. She enjoyed quilting, antiquing, and reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Norris of the home, son Jody Marshall and his wife Katherine of Gardner, Kansas, daughter Jacqueline Basham and her husband Brian of Aurora, Missouri, sister Dianne LaBonte of Aurora, Kansas, 6 grandchildren Marshall Basham, Everett Basham, Nathaniel Basham, Brody Marshall, Lily Marshall, Eleanor Marshall, and one great grandchild Emery Basham. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family has selected cremation. Memorial services for Ellouise will be 10:00 am Friday, September 10, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene with Pastor Mik King officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the First United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
