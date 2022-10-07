Eldon Lorein Hoover

Eldon Lorein Hoover was born on April 26, 1929 and passed away October 1, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Eldon was the eighth of nine children born to David Breckbill Hoover and Susan Page Hoover on the family farm in rural Detroit, Kansas northeast of Abilene, Kansas. Eldon grew up in the Moonlight Community and attended the Moonlight Grade School. He graduated from DCCHS (Dickinson County Community High School, Chapman, Kansas) in 1947. On October 16, 1949 he married Nelda Marie Marts and to this union were born four children, Susan Marie, Sheryl Christine, Connie Jane and Steven Craig.

As a youth, Eldon attended the Bethel Brethren in Christ Church north of Detroit, Kansas and was a member of Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Chapman, Kansas.  Eldon farmed northwest of Chapman, Kansas for 70 years and loved farming and tending the land. He always said he would farm until he was 90 years of age. He was able to plant, harvest and truck his last crop of wheat to Chapman Coop Elevator in 2016 at the age of 87. He said retirement for farmers was farming. During his farming career, Eldon served as a board member on several farming cooperatives.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.