Edna Marie Rossiter was a precious lady to many and lifelong resident of Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the age of 91.
She was born May 23, 1931, in Bennington, KS., and grew up in Minneapolis, later, making her life in Abilene.
Edna was a CNA, and restorative aide for 28 years in nursing homes in and around the Abilene area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George D., and Grace (Liby) Burt, her first husband, John Yeadon, Sr., second husband, and the love of her life, Tommy Rossiter in 2008, and 7 siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Yeadon, Frances Schneider, Flora (Verlyn) Bergman, and Michelle Thigpen, all of Abilene, Judy (Michael) Tasker of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, and a son, Johnny (Wendy C) Yeadon, Jr. of Salina, a brother-in-law, Carl Mustain, 11 grandchildren; Christy Thigpen, Marie Thigpen, Jason Thigpen, Howard Schneider, Leon Schneider, Kelly Bergman, Mark Bergman, Wendy Zimmerman, Heather Milburn, Ian Fawley, Adam Fawley and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, with the family present from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the New Trail Fellowship Cowboy Church, at 1157 2400 Ave, Abilene. Burial will be immediately following at the Livingston Union Cemetery, 2951 Indy Road, Abilene.
Memorials may be made to Roselawn Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.