Edna Dyck, of Abilene, Kansas, formerly of rural Tampa, Ks, was born on October 28, 1920 and died on May 12, 2022 at the age of 101. She was the daughter of Daniel C. and Mollie (Jantz) Wedel.
She and her husband Menno, farmed and were in the custom harvesting business. In 1980 they built a house just north of Abilene, Ks and there were able to still enjoy country living
Edna moved to Abilene Place in December of 2013, where she resided until her passing. There she continued to enjoy her hobbies of writing, crocheting heart shaped rugs and embroidering T-towels.
She wrote poems for most of the holidays and for the various seasons of the year and sent them to family and friends. She particularly enjoyed the fall season and delighted in writing about the beauty of that time of the year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter and sister.
She is survived by her children, Stuart and wife Jeanne, Feryl Jantz and husband Allen, Lane and wife Linda, Toni Potterf and husband Dan, grandchildren Christy Krentz, Jennifer Dyck, Scott Dyck, Tara Goering, Brooke Russell, Justin Dyck, Stacy Baker, Kristin Potterf , great grandchildren Andrew Krentz, Caleb Krentz, Courtney Krentz, Grace Krentz, Emma Krentz, Luke Krentz, Valerie Klassen, Vance Klassen, Jared Dyck, Kelli Dyck, step granddaughter Sophia Jantz, and great great grandchildren Daisy Krentz, Ava Krentz and another on the way.
Services are scheduled with the viewing on Monday, May 16 , from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, Kansas Burial will be on Tuesday, May 17, 10:00 pm at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethern Cemetery, Hillsboro, Kansas.
Memorial are suggested to Gideons International and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com
