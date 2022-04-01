Funeral services for Edith Grace Godfrey Bogart, 91, Lawrence, will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrence. Private family graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Solomon, KS. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Edith passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Pioneer Ridge Rapid Recovery in Lawrence.
Edith was born on February 25, 1931, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Frank E. and Grace Johnson Godfrey.
Moving to Abilene, Kansas at the age of three, she was educated in Abilene schools beginning with her beloved Lincoln grade school and graduating in 1949 from Abilene High School.
She married Len E. (John) Bogart on December 7, 1947, at the First Christian Church, Abilene, Kansas.
Leaving Abilene in 1953, she subsequently lived in Holton, Hutchinson, and Lawrence, Kansas where she furthered her education by graduating from Hutchinson Community College and the University of Kansas respectively.
Her work career included bookkeeper for the Abilene Gamble Store, dental assistant to Dr. Paul Getto, library assistant at Watson Library, University of Kansas, collator for The University Press, test evaluator for N.C.S. Pierson, sales representative for Koch Jewelry of New York and eighteen years teaching English at Lawrence High School.
In her teaching profession, she was nominee for Teacher of the Year, three times named as Most Influential in a student’s life by students attending Kansas University and was listed as an outstanding teacher in Who’s Who among American Teachers 1992. She received an NEH fellowship award for study at the University of North Carolina, Ashville, North Carolina, and was named the most influential teacher for a Presidential Scholar, an honor she received in Washington D.C. In 1993.
She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star in Holton, Kansas, the Ladies Literary League, Republican Women, and past member of Daughters of the British Empire and Bethany Park Christian Church in Lawrence, Kansas, filling many offices in all these organizations.
She enjoyed reading, theater, genealogy, bridge, and travel, having traveled a number of times with the Kansas University Study Abroad program.
Too, she loved her home and always insisted it be kept warm and comfortable for her beloved family’s enjoyment.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike (Susan), Jay, (Marti); three grandchildren; Justin, Joel, Katie; four great grandchildren, Maggie, Annie, Ben, Evie; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three half-brothers and one half-sister.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edith’s name to Lawrence Salvation Army and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
