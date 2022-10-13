E. Louise Weed, 91, Chapman, Kansas, died Sunday, October 9th, 2022.
She was born September 18th, 1931 in Erlangen, Germany, the daughter of Konrad and Maria (Muller) Jakob. She married Floyd Weed on November 27, 1954 in Erlangen, Germany and came to the US in August of 1955, residing in Junction City, Kansas. In August of 1967, the family moved to Chapman.
Louise worked from 1955-2007 in the nursing profession. She started out as a CNA and finally reached her goal in 1986 of becoming a Registered Nurse. From 1999-2007, Louise dedicated her work life to the care of patients with Alzheimer’s.
Louise loved to cook, garden and take care of her pets. She was also a talented creator, working in pastels and needlework. Louise appreciated the many people, businesses and government agencies in Chapman who helped her.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dawna Weed and grandchildren, Grant and Alaina Weed, all of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by her brother Heinz Jakob and sister Christa Geiger of Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her parents, and two siblings.
Louise was cremated. No public service is planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to the family at LondeenFuneralChapel.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Irish Foundation for Education Excellence, sent in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Ks 67431.
