Dwight Harold Greenough of Abilene, KS passed away on June 13, 2022 at the age of 88.
Dwight was born on July 14, 1933 near Talmage on the family farm to the son of Tom and Eva (Smith) Greenough.
He attended Center Grade School, a one room school walking to and from with his sisters. At night using a kerosene lamp he learned to read and write as was common in the country. He grew up in the dirty thirty’s when times were hard and during WWII using ration stamps. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1951 meeting and marrying his high school sweetheart Sharolyn Burjes.
He owned Greenough Body Shop and Wrecker Service for over 60 years repairing vehicles and operating the towing service along South Buckeye. He could always be spotted driving one of the wreckers.
Dwight especially enjoyed running the wrecker service being called out all hours and in all types of weather. He towed just about every kind of vehicle on the road including cars, tractors, trucks and semis. Recovery work included unloading trailers and up righting them back on to their wheels.
He helped save many lives as there were times when the wrecker was used to lift vehicles during a rescue. He also told of stories of helping people with little money by not charging them for towing and repairs.
Dwight was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Elks Lodge, in Abilene. He and Sharolyn delivered Meals on Wheels, and he was a volunteer fireman. He also enjoyed playing golf, boating and camping and going to casinos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dale and two sisters Maxine Meehan and Kathleen Suetter. He is survived by his wife Sharolyn, his three sons Dee (Diane) of Abilene, Jay (Cheryl) of Lenexa, KS, Jon (Valerie) of Platte City, MO. Grand children include Angela, Dustin, Lauren, Morgan, Clint and Chelsea, and thirteen great grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters: Shirley Spidell and Marilyn Emerson as well as several nieces and nephews, friends.
Services for Dwight will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be set to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
