Dr. Calvin C. Cormack

Dr. Calvin C. Cormack, age 84, passed away peacefully, October 17, 2022 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Calvin was born February 22, 1938 in rural Abilene, KS to Lauren and Vilas (Prater) Cormack. Calvin has lived in The Kansas City area for the last 61 years.

Cal graduated from Abilene High School in 1955. He went to the University of Kansas where he received a Bachelor’s and Doctorate degree in Education. He received his Master’s degree at Kansas State University.

 

