Dr. Calvin C. Cormack, age 84, passed away peacefully, October 17, 2022 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Calvin was born February 22, 1938 in rural Abilene, KS to Lauren and Vilas (Prater) Cormack. Calvin has lived in The Kansas City area for the last 61 years.
Cal graduated from Abilene High School in 1955. He went to the University of Kansas where he received a Bachelor’s and Doctorate degree in Education. He received his Master’s degree at Kansas State University.
He met and married Margaret Deckwa in 1958 and they had two children. They later divorced and he married Sharon Smith in 1992. He had a lifelong career in education where he was both a teacher and administrator at Shawnee Mission East. He also coached a cross country team to a state championship title while at SME. He was also principal at Shawnee Mission Northwest and Associate as well as interim Superintendent for the Shawnee Mission School District. He was director of Project STAR for the Ewing Kauffman Foundation and finally retired in 2003 as Superintendent of the Basehor-Linwood School District.
Cal was a member of numerous educational associations and was very active at St. Michael and All Angels Church. Cal was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the outdoors, KU sports and family.
Cal is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Dona and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of the home Sharon of Overland Park, KS, one sister Joyce Fick of Overland Park, KS and a brother Jerry Cormack (Sandy) of Kansas City KS, 2 Children LoRee Walters (Kipp) of Lawrence, KS and Patrick Cormack (Michelle) of Olathe, KS, 2 stepchildren Angela Wilke (Dave) of Fort Meyers, FL, and Jason Smith (Tracy) of Pella, IA and 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services for Calvin will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal church at 6630 Nall, Mission, KS on Thursday, October 27th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Bishop Kemper School for Ministry, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal church, or the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
