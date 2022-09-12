Dorothy Arminta Facklam (Dieffenbaugh), 95, went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2022. She was surrounded by family and passed peacefully at Abilene Memorial Hospital, Abilene, Kansas. Dorothy was born January 13, 1927 on the family farm near Manchester Kansas to Clarence and Arminta Dieffenbaugh (Ausherman).
Dorothy attended Keystone School, a one room schoolhouse near her childhood home, then concluded her education at Abilene High School, graduating with the class of 1945. On June 3, 1945 she married Floyd Dean Facklam. They were married for 72 years before his passing on March 30, 2018. Dorothy then moved to Frontier Estates where she made friends and was well loved until health reasons forced her into nursing care.
Dorothy was a loving homemaker and hard worker, helping to provide for her family by working various jobs: Nockey’s In and Out, Bankes Drug Store, Abilene Memorial Hospital as a housekeeper, then Frontier Estates as a receptionist. She was a faithful servant of the church, attending First Baptist Church of Abilene her entire life.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Earl Dieffenbaugh of Las Vegas Nevada, her son Duane (Karen) Darlene (Rod) Riffel and Diana (Jerry) Rankin, and her daugher-in-law, (Clark Facklam) Williams. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Alicia (Chris Cook, Sean Facklam, Joanna Erichsen, Amanda (Robert) Collins, Elizabeth Rankin, Brendan Rankin, Christopher Rankin, Amy (Bill) Harris, and Bonnie Willliams; and eleven great grandchildren: Hudson and Quinn Cook, Payton and Nora Facklam, Gracie Erichsen, Robie and Clara Collins, Vera Rankin, and David and Michael Harris.
Dorothy was preceeded in death by her husband Floyd Facklam, parents, an infant sister Irene, brothers Paul, Lawrence, Elmer Dieffenbaugh, son Donald Facklam, and great grandson Grady Erichsen.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 14, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be September 15, 2022, 10:30 am, at First Baptist Church led by The Reverend Jack Gilstrap, followed by a luncheon at the Church. A private burial will follow at the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Abilene, KS and can be dropped off at Martin-Becker Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.