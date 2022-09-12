Dorothy Facklam

Dorothy Arminta Facklam (Dieffenbaugh), 95, went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2022. She was surrounded by family and passed peacefully at Abilene Memorial Hospital, Abilene, Kansas. Dorothy was born January 13, 1927 on the family farm near Manchester Kansas to Clarence and Arminta Dieffenbaugh (Ausherman).

Dorothy attended Keystone School, a one room schoolhouse near her childhood home, then concluded her education at Abilene High School, graduating with the class of 1945. On June 3, 1945 she married Floyd Dean Facklam. They were married for 72 years before his passing on March 30, 2018. Dorothy then moved to Frontier Estates where she made friends and was well loved until health reasons forced her into nursing care.

 

