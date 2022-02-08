Dorothy “Dottie” Hoffman was born April 24, 1933 in Abilene the daughter of Emil Ripper and Carolee (Dickinson) Wilson. She was a lifelong resident graduating from Solomon High School.
On July 5, 1950 she married Leroy “Junior” Hoffman. Together they farmed and Dorothy was a homemaker.
Dottie was a member of the Emmanuel Church in Abilene and enjoyed crafting, bowling, golfing, and fishing with Junior. She also spent a great deal of her time volunteering at the Abilene Memorial Hospital at the front desk.
She is survived by her son Lonnie and his wife Dhera Hoffman of Groton, South Dakota, her daughter-in-law June Hoffman of Chapman, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Junior on November 4, 2010, her son Larry Hoffman, her grandson Troy Hoffman, and her parents.
Funeral services for Dottie will be 1:00 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Emmanuel Church in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Her final resting place will be in the New Basel Cemetery south of Abilene. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Church and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
