Donna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley, 67 died July 3, 2022 at Via Christi Village, Manhattan, KS. She was born on April 22, 1955 in Miami, Fl, the daughter of Richard and Hazel Lundberg. Donna was a homemaker and home schooled her two sons 1st grade through high school. After her sons were out of school she worked for RC Hobbies than worked 18 years as a customer service representative for Shelter Insurance and American Family Insurance where she retired early on SS1 disability. She graduated with a GED than attended Kansas State University for three years. Donna married Ralph Samuel Finley on June 26, 1976 at University Baptist Church, Manhattan, Kansas. Ralph survives of the home with their oldest son Christopher Allyn; son Joseph Edward of McPherson, KS and girlfriend and two granddaughters, Katelyn Marie and Rebecca Lea. Two sisters and one brother? Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Burial is to be at her cherished home in Dickinson County at a future time with a small ceremony.
Obituary: Donna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley
