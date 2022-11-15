Donna Anderson

Though she may have been small in stature, Donna Anderson’s love and kindness, grace and dignity were immeasurable. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved mother and grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, Donna Joleen Anderson on November 11 in Salina, Kansas.

Donna was a surprise to her parents, Earl and Pearl White, when she joined their family of five children, Bob, Ray, Almeda, Aline, and Tommy on August 11, 1937.  Donna grew up in Abilene, Kansas and graduated in 1955.  She was determined to be a nurse and after working at Memorial Hospital during high school, she went on to Bethany School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas. Before she graduated, her father succumbed to cancer in 1958.  When Donna finished nursing school, she came home to Abilene to help out her mother; but while working in a doctor’s office in Enterprise, she met Myron “Andy” Anderson.

 

