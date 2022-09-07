Desiree Dawn Olson was born January 21, 1973 in Council Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Howard Olson and Hilde Kickhaefer. She passed away in Scarborough, Maine on September 1, 2022 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She grew up in Woodbine, Kansas and graduated from Hope High School in 1991. She was an All-State basketball standout where she still holds the all-time leading records for points scored in a game, season, and career. After high school, she played one season for Brown Mackie Community College. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Colorado State University and her Master’s Degree in Agriculture Economics from the University of Wyoming. She was an independent, free-spirited woman that loved to travel and spend time in beautiful places. She loved her family, friends, and Jesus.
