Dennis L. Roberts, 74 passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born September 3, 1947 in McCloud, California the son of Davis L. and Marion A. (Cleaver) Roberts. Dennis grew up in Northern California and attended local schools. In December 1966, Dennis married Alta, and later went on to have three children. The later divorced. In December 1989, he married Renee in Reno, NV.
Dennis always enjoyed learning something new. He also enjoyed reading, and a working a good crossword puzzle.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, and his wife Renee. He is survived by his two children as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family has selected cremation and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Enterprise Seventh-Day Adventist Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
