Delmar Paul Curran, born March 28, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Rose Ella Strunk Curran, his son, Steve Curran (Jennifer), daughter Pam (Jack) Sims, 9 grandchildren (Jessi, Charlie, Jodi, Beth, John, Ted, Martha, Mattie, Julian), and 13 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents Bryan and Marie and siblings Robert, Harold, Dorothy, Marvin, Mary Lou, Duane, and Delores Curran.

 

