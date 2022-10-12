Delmar Paul Curran, born March 28, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Rose Ella Strunk Curran, his son, Steve Curran (Jennifer), daughter Pam (Jack) Sims, 9 grandchildren (Jessi, Charlie, Jodi, Beth, John, Ted, Martha, Mattie, Julian), and 13 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Bryan and Marie and siblings Robert, Harold, Dorothy, Marvin, Mary Lou, Duane, and Delores Curran.
Delmar was raised in the Buckeye Community and married Rose Ella in Abilene. He started working for Abilene Flour Mills during his high school years and then was transferred to Kansas City as a professional Miller for ADM Milling in 1972. After a 47-year career in Milling, he and Rosie retired back to Abilene. He achieved Emeritus status as a member of the Association of Operative Millers. After retirement he farmed for the Wilson Family Farm well into his 80’s.
Delmar and Rosie have been passionate supporters of the Abilene and Dickinson County Communities. He has served as President of Kiwanis, life-long member and a Trustee of the Elks organization, volunteered at the Abilene Hospital, sat on the Board at the Abilene Library, and has supported the Dickinson County Community Foundation since its inception.
Delmar had a calming presence, a welcoming personality and was instantly loved by everyone he met. His empathy for others held no bounds. He has touched all of our hearts and has left an imprint that will last forever on our souls.
Delmar’s family will have a casual, open house Celebration of Life from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Elk’s Lodge in Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made in Delmar’s name to the Dickinson County Community Foundation and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
