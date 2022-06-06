David Lee Anguiano, 70 of Abilene passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born April 9, 1952 in Abilene, the son of Silvestre Anguiano and Maria "Mary" Garcia. David grew up in the Manchester area, and attended the local grade school and middle school before going to high school in Chapman On September 10, 1976 he was united in marriage to Patricia Sackrider in Abilene. David worked for Dickinson County for 20 plus years on the bridge and road crew. In his younger days he also spent time on different harvest crews. David is survived by his loving wife Patricia of the home. Two sons: David Anguiano and Esteban "Steve” Anguiano and one daughter, Jessica L. Anguiano. Two granddaughters: Hannah Anguiano and Maddy Anguiano. One great-grandson: Adrian Lara and another one the way. Five sisters: Nellie Barrett, Lucy Davis, Patti Anguiano, Frances Sanchez, and Celia Gonzalas. Three brothers: Phil Anguiano, Joe Anguiano and Junior Anguiano and wife Mary Ann. Sister-in-laws: Shirley Anguiano, Barb Hulen and Jane Lawson. Brother-in-law: Robert Sackrider and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Steve Esteban Anguiano, sister-in-laws, Kay Anguiano and Mary Ann Wittbrodt, parents-in-laws, Mary and Wash Sackrider, brother-in-laws, Sonny Davis, Gene Davis, George Barrett, Henry Sanchez, Sam Gonzalas, Mike Sackrider and Charles Sackrider, nephews, Greg and Dan Barrett, Matthew Sanchez and Raymond Grimes and one niece, Becky Nielsen. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O'Donnell as Celebrant. A parish rosary will be 5:00 P.M. Thursday evening at the church with family receiving friends following. David's final resting place will be at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents and police chief address teenagers using inappropriate language at Eisenhower Park
- Hornaday out as Undersheriff
- Obituary: Terry Boltze
- ‘Footloose’ coming to Great Plains Theatre for next two weekends
- Enterprise artist paints his way to better mental health using experimental techniques, unique style
- Obituary: Velma A. Becker
- Strength training is not just weightlifting: Why strength and conditioning is important for high school athletes
- EM intern gets hands-on experience in Dickinson County
- Formula shortage a problem at Abilene’s grocery stores
- Pioneering Kansas disc golf: Vahsholtz recalls disc golf career and shares intricacies of sport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.