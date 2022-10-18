Danny Thomas Drummond, 68 passed away October 6, 2022. He was born May 21, 1954. Donny attended Chapman middle school and Chapman High School. He is survived by his brothers, Jack (Sue) Drummond; Larry (Carrie) Drummond; Tony Drummond; Roger Drummond all of Abilene and Tim Drummond of Wichita. Sisters, Mary Frances Vizcaino of Littleton, Colorado. Kay and Darwin Hyed of Irons, Michigan. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack Drummond Sr., Louella Drummond. Brothers; David Mike Drummond and Terry Drummond. Memorial Services for Danny will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Abilene Park & Rec Center at 2:00 P.M. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
