Daniel J. Falen
Age 76
Of Hope, KS
Dan’s life began on April 21, 1946, in Topeka. He was the son of Harvey John and Rose Irene (Morgan) Falen. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Hope High School, attended Kansas University and graduated from Kansas State University with an agricultural economics degree. He was a farm kid from the beginning and was a lifelong farmer and rancher in rural Hope until his death. Dan was united in marriage to the former Marcia Bezdek on April 24, 1971, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, KS. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Dan was an avid reader and genealogist. He and Marcia archived hundreds of articles regarding friends, relatives, and community members. They often shared their archives with friends and family. Dan enjoyed photography and cheering for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs when they played well. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marcia Falen of Hope; sister Jean (Von) Ervin of Laquey, MO.; nephew John West of Hope, nephew Greg Holub of Lost Springs and great nephew Gentri Holub of Lost Springs. Dan passed away on Tuesday May 17, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents, aunt Dr. Frances Falen and uncle Harry Falen. Dan’s family will gather with friends on Sunday May 22, 2022, at Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington from 2-4 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday May 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, Elmo. Dan will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Phillips Catholic Cemetery, Hope. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Father Kapaun Legacy Fund. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Dan at www.yazelmegli.com.
