Daniel E. Britt, 71, of Abilene, passed away April 13, 2022, from cancer. He was born August 16, 1950, in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Elvin and Lona (Conn) Britt.
He grew up on a farm in the Talmage area, where he attended grade school. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1968. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher, working many years with his father.
He served on the Flora Township Board for more than 25 years and as a local volunteer firefighter. He was a longtime member of the Longford Rodeo Club and enjoyed helping with the annual Longford Rodeo. He also was a member of the Longford Lions Club.
He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, and friends. He especially enjoyed taking his grandsons on tractor and four-wheeler rides.
On March 21, 1970, he was united in marriage to Cindy Watson, of Abilene. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Cindy, of the home, two daughters Karrey Britt (Chris Hoppe), of Lawrence; and Kandi Britt of Topeka; and four grandsons, Aidan Weeks and Jonathan Britt, of Topeka; and Will and Noah Lutter, of Wamego; brothers Ronald Britt, of Maineville, Ohio, and Steve Britt, of Salina, sister Karen Watt, of Salina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Josh Britt; brother, Gerald Britt; and parents, Elvin and Lona Britt.
Funeral services for Daniel will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Prairiedale Cemetery north of Talmage with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Following the service the family will receive friends at the Talmage Library (the old school house). Friends may sign the register book at the Danner Funeral Home Monday.
Memorials may be given to Memorial Health Center in Abilene or the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina, where they provided exceptional care for Daniel. They may sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.