Avery, Connie Faye, age 74, of Wichita, formerly of Solomon, retired librarian and beautician, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Arbutus and Marvin Brown, Sr. and her brother, Marvin Brown, Jr. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Kenneth; son, Mike Avery (Beckie); daughter, Michelle Avery (John Pierce); and her grandchildren, Carson, Suzanne and Josh Avery. Memorials have been established with the Solomon Public Library, 108 N. Walnut, Solomon, KS 67480 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
