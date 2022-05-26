Clyde Kickhaefer, a Missouri transplant of 17 years from his Kansas roots passed away on May 21, 2022. He was born September 29, 1948 to Rayno and Leona Kickhaefer of Herrington, KS whom shortly relocated to Enterprise, KS where Clyde would spend his formative years. After graduating from Chapman High School in 1967 Clyde went on to earn a certificate in graphic arts from the Salina Vocational Technical School and finding employment with the Salina Journal as a pressman for which he made a career of 35 years. Following the retirement Clyde found a second career which he dearly loved and was loved by many and a custodian for Higbee School for 15 years.
The highlights for Clyde would be in his love of family, friends, faith, and sports. He touched many lives in such profound positive ways. His kind and generous heart aloud him to be able to be someone that many would be able to open up to and feel joy around him. He was a great husband, father (to include those without one), son, brother, uncle, coach, mentor, team player, friend, and co-worker. Clyde will be dearly missed by all!
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Rayno and Leona Kickhaefer, his daughter Rebekah Kickhaefer-Urutia.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Elizabeth Kickhaefer, daughter Jennifer Randolph, Sisters Donna (and husband Cookie) Cook, Marilyn Meyer, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews
Services will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Zion Luther church in Moberly, MO at 10am. Any memorial may be made to the ST. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
