Age 67
Of Ellsworth, KS
Clyde’s life began on May 7, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN. He is the son of Cloyce Thrush and Candice(Herald) Knowles. Clyde served his country in the United States Army and was a disabled veteran. He was a member of the American Legion and in his early years worked as a mechanic. Clyde is survived by his children Christy Papadakis of Texas, Elizabeth Thrush of Tennessee, Clyde (Rondee) Thrush Il of Kansas and Timothy Thrush of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his girlfriend Karen Cauley (K.C.); his siblings: Cecil Thrush; Carl Thrush and Jessica Donnelly: and many nieces and nephews. His family love him and will miss him. Clyde passed away at his home on November 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Cloyce Thrush Jr. and Charlie Thrush: and his son-in-law George. His family will gather with friends on Thursday November 17th at 12 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington for his graveside services to celebrate his life. Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions in Clyde’s name may be directed to Disabled American Veterans.
