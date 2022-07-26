Clayton Lyle Zook, 79, passed on to his eternal home July 21, 2022. The oldest of six children, Lyle was born to Clyde and Mabel (Lenhert) Zook in Abilene Kansas on March 16, 1943. He grew up in Dickinson County where he always lived on a farm and learned to work at a very young age. He was plowing by age six and, with the sheriff’s approval, hauled his first load of wheat at age eleven. In upper grade school through high school he was also a part of the family turkey and cattle businesses.
Lyle began his education in Moonlight’s one room school. He also attended schools in Detroit, Talmage, and Chapman, completing high school in 1961. He started driving a school bus when he was a freshman.
Always having a tender heart towards the Lord, Lyle understood the plan of salvation and gave his heart and life to Jesus at a young age. He endeavored to live a dedicated Godly life for his savior. A life-long member of the Brethren in Christ Church, he spent two years of alternate service at the Life Line Mission in San Francisco. In this capacity he picked up donations, gave mission guests tours, helped to prepare and serve up to 100 meals each evening and served as bouncer for the evening service. He also transported youth and was greatly involved in ministry to them. Lyle was also called upon to do numerous maintenance jobs at two mission sites. It was in this capacity that he met the love of his life. He and Molly Ann Pool were married December 4, 1964.
In 1966 Lyle returned with his bride to Kansas to farm and raise turkeys in partnership with his father. That same year they became the parents of Karen Joy. Two years later son Kenneth John joined the family on Christmas day. From 1973 until 2009 he, with Molly, were foster parents to over 120 children - some for a day, but most for months to years. Regardless of the time spent in their home, each child was important and loved.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mabel Zook, great grandson Harding Shumate, and brother-in-law Ron Garver. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Molly, as well as his children Karen (Mike) Corl and Kenneth (Ronda) Zook; Grandchildren, Jeffrey Zook, Allie Zook, Jason Zook, Andrea (Darrin) Shumate, Janessa Zook, Levi Zook, Andrew Corl (David), Aaron (Jesse) Corl, Anna (J.T.) Brantley, Abigail Corl; and great grandchildren Hadlee Shumate, J.L. and Allyssa Brantley; Brothers Verle (Katy), Marlin (Connie), and Leon (Bette) Zook, sisters Lavina Garver and Susan (Duane) Schiffbauer, one aunt Lola Zook, numerous cousins and their spouses, and the many foster children he loved dearly.
A memorial service to celebrate Lyle’s homecoming will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 29 at the Abilene Brethren in Christ Church with pastors Dale Engle and Stan Norman officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 28 at the Abilene Brethren in Christ Church, 11th and Buckeye, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to The Voice of the Martyrs (persecution.com) or to Brethren in Christ Missions (bicus.org/missions) and may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
