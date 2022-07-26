Clayton Lyle Zook

Clayton Lyle Zook, 79, passed on to his eternal home July 21, 2022. The oldest of six children, Lyle was born to Clyde and Mabel (Lenhert) Zook in Abilene Kansas on March 16, 1943. He grew up in Dickinson County where he always lived on a farm and learned to work at a very young age. He was plowing by age six and, with the sheriff’s approval, hauled his first load of wheat at age eleven. In upper grade school through high school he was also a part of the family turkey and cattle businesses.

Lyle began his education in Moonlight’s one room school. He also attended schools in Detroit, Talmage, and Chapman, completing high school in 1961. He started driving a school bus when he was a freshman.

 

