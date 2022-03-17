Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Snow mixing in. Low near 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Snow mixing in. Low near 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.