Charlotte Sue Pryor, 66 of Abilene passed away March 7, 2022. She was born December 4, 1955 in Herington the daughter of Charles (Charlie) and Goldie (Haas) Swarts. On August 26, 1977 she was united in marriage to Doug Pryor. Charlotte was the manager of the Pro Shop at Abilene Country Club for several years and CNA at Abilene Memorial Hospital. After retiring from the hospital she found enjoyment in becoming camp host for the Milford State Park. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband Doug of the home. One daughter, daughter Suzann Pryor and granddaughter Emmy Gfeller of Junction City, two sisters: Audrey Corbett (Kenny) of Abilene and Rhonda Whitehair of Hope, one brother Darren Swarts of Lyndon, one sister-in-law Linda Swarts of Abilene, 2 uncles, Leslie “Butch” Swarts and Wayne Swarts, one aunt Janice “Penny” Fagan and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Swarts. Charlotte and Doug made their home south of Abilene for nearly 40 years! It was there that Charlotte spent a lot of her time outdoors tending to her large yard and garden when they were not camping! In the winter she liked to antique shop and host occasional Card and Marble Game gatherings with family and close friends! Charlotte also had a love for dogs big and small, therefore, offering her home to a few foster dogs in need over the years. The family has chosen cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Milford State Park on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Charlotte Sue Pryor Memorial fund to be used for a memorial plaque to be placed out at Milford State Park. Memorials may be dropped off at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Thirds St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Taco time: JRI Hospitality buys out local Taco Grande, almost ready to update Farmhouse
- Former child actor has altercation with security guard at Eisenhower Presidential Museum after being asked to put on a mask
- Roll-N-Smoke BBQ rolls up to Abilene for a temporary pit stop
- Abilene High School Elite Choir heading to New York March 18
- Abilene school district rejects option to raise LOB to 31 percent
- Obituary: Judy Kay Wyckoff
- Four arrested in Abilene after APD and Sheriff’s Office search property
- Ms. Wheelchair Kansas contest features local woman; crowning will take place March 20
- Police department presents Abilene’s 2021 crime statistics
- Delinquent tax sale attracts large crowd
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.