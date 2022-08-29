A Memorial Service for Charley Burton Rasp, age 84, of Enid, OK, is 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Charley was born August 8, 1938 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, and passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. His proud parents were Alfred Leo Rasp, Sr. and Nellie Louise (Grimes) Rasp of Abilene, Kansas.
The Rasp family moved to Abilene, Kansas in 1941. Charley attended Garfield Grade School, Abilene Junior High and Abilene High School. During these school years, he was active in football, basketball, baseball and sang in the Abilene High choir and mixed ensemble. Charley played American Legion baseball during the summer for several seasons.
Charley and Judith Ann Menges were married June 12, 1960, at the First Christan Church in Abilene, Ks. Afterwards, the couple moved to Hays, Kansas to attend Fort Hays State University. Judy worked for the University’s Director of Housing while Charley worked on the school maintenance program. During March 1963, the couple was blessed with the birth of Michelle Renee. Charley graduated from Fort Hays State University in May 1963, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
The couple then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Charley joined Phillips Petroleum Company as an accounting trainee. One year later, they moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where they maintained their home for 29 plus years. During those many years, the family grew to five, with Troy Randall and Jennifer Lynn both joining the family. Charley was very active supporting the kids activities (school PTA, sports at the Boys Club, Bartlesville Little League, served as president of Pony/Colt League for four years, as well as acting as a coach and director of softball and baseball for Little League). Charley and Judy were very active in square dancing. The family were members of the East Cross Methodist Church in Bartlesville.
Charley entered a “loan service program” for Phillips Petroleum in 1975, with the position being in Norway. The family headed to London, England where Charley trained for 6 months. Then the family moved to Stavanger, Norway, for two years, where Charley served as Finance Manager for Norpipe A/S, while on loan service from Phillips Petroleum Co. The children attended the American School while in Stavanger. Living in Norway was a great experience for the entire family. Upon returning from Norway, the family returned to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Charley held various positions before becoming Director of Banking & Cash Management for Phillips Petroleum Company. Short of his 30-year anniversary, Phillips advised his services were no longer required, due to a major layoff within the company. Two years later, Charley joined the City of Kansas City, Missouri, Finance Department, Treasury Division as Manager of Cash Operations. After 15 years, Charley retired from the City of Kansas, Missouri.At this time, Michelle, Troy and Jennifer were away from the home and all three had earned their bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond. Charley and Judy were very proud that all three kids earned their bachelor’s degree. After retiring in Kansas City, Charley and Judy moved to Enid. Oklahoma. Charley joined the staff of the Garfield County District Attorney, working there for two years before retiring. Charley and Judy maintained their home in Enid where they enjoyed their grandchildren until the time of their passing.
Survivors are daughter Michelle Renee Rasp Walsh of La Plata, MD, son Troy Randall Rasp of Enid, OK, daughter Jennifer Lynn Rasp of Ok. City, OK, grandsons Ryan Walsh and Logan Rasp, and granddaughters Haley Rasp Sparks, Megan Rasp Godfrey and Camryn Rasp.
Memorial contributions in Charley’s name may be made to Enid SPCA with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
