Charles D. Anderson

Charles D. Anderson was born in Dodge City, Kansas on October 21, 1940 to parents Charles and Agnes (Biernacki) Anderson.  He graduated from Dodge City High School in 1958, and Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1968.  During that time Charles served in Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968.

Charles was united in marriage to Sharon Dilley in Tempe, Arizona on July 3, 1964.

 

