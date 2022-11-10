Charles D. Anderson was born in Dodge City, Kansas on October 21, 1940 to parents Charles and Agnes (Biernacki) Anderson. He graduated from Dodge City High School in 1958, and Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1968. During that time Charles served in Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968.
Charles was united in marriage to Sharon Dilley in Tempe, Arizona on July 3, 1964.
He worked for Bendix (Honeywell) Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri for six years, and later for Combustion Engineering in Abilene, KS for 22 years.
He was a member of the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene. Charles was an avid hunter and reader, enjoying western novels.
Charles is survived by wife Sharon of the home, daughter Rhonda Chism and her husband Todd of Olathe, KS, sons Morgan Anderson and his wife Tonia of Lawrence, KS, and Garrett Anderson of Lenexa, KS and six grandchildren, Noelle, Brenna, Branden, Kendra, Cheyenne, and Tristan.
Charles passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene at the age of 82. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. His final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. A parish rosary will be 5:00 pm Friday evening at the Danner Funeral Home with the family receiving friends following. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.