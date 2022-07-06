Cecilia Marie Barlow-Rogers, age 66, died June 25th 2022. She was born February 29th, 1956 to Kenneth and Kathryn (Martsolf) Houlton. Cecilia attended Abilene schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1974.
Cecilia married James Barlow October of1974. Of this union 3 children were born; Dennis and twins Christopher and Shelly. They divorced in 1993. On August 30th, 1997 Cecilia remarried Robert (Bob) Rogers.
Cecilia was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Church. During her lifetime God blessed Cecilia with a beautiful singing voice, which she used singing in the church choir, high school musicals, at many weddings and funerals, and directing years of children’s Christmas programs and vacation bible school. She deeply had a passion for all music. Above all she loved to worship the Lord almighty. Cecilia was a child care provider for over 30 years. In conjunction with the (then) Emmanuel United Methodist Church she operated “Wee Friends Christian Preschool” for several years. For many years Cecilia was an active member of the Family Child Care Providers of Dickinson County; holding officers positions including president, secretary, and treasurer. The love of raising her own children and the guiding of her child care children was a true enjoyment and blessing in her life.
Cecilia is preceded in death by her Father Kenneth (June 2013), her Mother Kathryn (November 2021) and her Brother Duane (October 2017).
Survivors include her husband, Bob, her 3 children Dennis, Christopher (wife Kate) and Shelly, six grandchildren, Brodyn Williams-Barlow, Emma Barlow, step granddaughter Maddy Carpentier; Delaney and Brooks Barlow; Clarissa Bogart, two sisters, Patricia (Jim) Lollar of California and Beverly (Walter) Stultz and Sister in Law Cheryl Houlton all of Abilene.
Other survivors include sisters by heart; Dena Stone of Kentucky, Arlene Williams of Winfield, and Janice Voges of Smith Center, beloved nephews and a niece, lots of dear cousins, a host of friends, and generations of child care families.
A private family graveside service has been held prior with internment at Abilene Cemetery.
The family is welcoming all family and friends to join in celebrating Cecilia’s life on Saturday July 9th, 2022 near Browns Park in Camp Mary-Dell, Rogers Hall from 1 pm to 5 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cecilia M. Barlow-Rogers Memorial Fund, and may be sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Fund, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
