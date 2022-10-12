On Friday, October 7, 2022, Carolynn Dianne Henry, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was born May 19, 1946 in Madison, Tennessee, the daughter of Elmer and Mary Raymer. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mary; two brothers Roger Raymer and Danny Raymer and her son John Edward Henry III.
Carolynn grew up in Old Hickory Tennessee with her older brothers and sister. She later moved to Kansas and attended Riley County High School. She met the love of her life, John Edward Henry II at the age of 17 in Junction City, KS. They were married on New Year’s Eve 1962.
She was a woman of great character, kept a quiet faith and was a caretaker and lover of people and animals her whole life. Family was always the most important to her and she was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Most who knew her would mention how sweet she was. She was fiercely private, spunky, hard working, had a joyful spirit, loved her family and had a God-given strength to endure many trials in her life. She was most proud of her family and working beside her husband, John, as the owners of Carol’s Maltese pet service and Henry Greyhound Kennels.
She will be missed by so many and is survived by her husband John E. Henry II, of the home and five children; Tammy (Mike) Scheidt, Abilene, KS, Cindy (Geoff) Withington, Russell, KS, Jim Henry, Abilene KS, Rick Henry, Enterprise, KS, Bonny (Jerrod) Keune, Abilene, KS, and sister Shirley Dearmon, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, brother Jim Raymer, Greenbriar, Tennessee. She has 19 grandchildren, Jessica Scheidt, Michelle DeWeese, Kristen Crouse, Hayley Martin, Halli Henry, Harleigh Henry, Jesse Craig, Nick Craig, Dalton Craig, Madison Craig, Jim Henry, Tyler Henry, Samantha Henry, Daniel Huse, Jacob Huse, Tiffany Huse, Kevin Keune, Cameron Keune, Lydia Keune, Caden Keune, and thirteen great grand children and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
