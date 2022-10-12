Carolynn Dianne Henry

On Friday, October 7, 2022, Carolynn Dianne Henry, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was born May 19, 1946 in Madison, Tennessee, the daughter of Elmer and Mary Raymer. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mary; two brothers Roger Raymer and Danny Raymer and her son John Edward Henry III.

Carolynn grew up in Old Hickory Tennessee with her older brothers and sister. She later moved to Kansas and attended Riley County High School. She met the love of her life, John Edward Henry II at the age of 17 in Junction City, KS. They were married on New Year’s Eve 1962.

 

