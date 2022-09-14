Funeral services for Carol Janeen Barta, age 73, of rural Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Mrs. Barta passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 23, 2949 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Weed) Cromwell. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and was a homemaker.
Janeen enjoyed going to car shows, drag races, and het kitty cats, and especially loved spending time with her family.
On June 22, 2002 she married Neal Barta in Abilene. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her Daughter Kimberly Johnson and her husband Dave of Olathe, step daughter Cassie Barta of Wilson, son Todd Gordon and his wife Gwen of Inman, Step sons Austin Barta and his wife Krystal of Aurora, Colorado, Zach Barta and his wife Jenna of Ellsworth, grandchildren Brandon James, Ashley Adams, Miranda Cayson, Mariah Kammers, Dylan Martin, Barrett Davis, Tate Gordon, Alyson Sneath, Tyler Gordon, ten step grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother John Randall Cromwell, and her parents.
The family has selected cremation and there will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol Janeen Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
