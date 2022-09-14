Carol Janeen Barta

Funeral services for Carol Janeen Barta, age 73, of rural Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.  Mrs. Barta passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital.

 She was born July 23, 2949 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Weed) Cromwell.  She graduated from Hutchinson High School and was a homemaker.

 

