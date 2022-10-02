Carol Jane Hansen, 98, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 28th, 2022.
Carol was born near Carlton, Kansas on June 17, 1924, a daughter of Mary (Karr) and Walter Wilson. She attended a rural country school and graduated in 1942 from Abilene High School.
On June 28, 1942, Carol married Paul B. Hansen.
Survivors include her three daughters, Nancy Coup Brown (Bob), of Lawrence, Kansas, Joyce Russ (Alan), of Salina, Kansas, Mary Douglas (LeeRoy), of Kipp, Kansas; three sons, Gary Hansen (Jeannie), of Salina, Kansas, Dean Hansen (Leslie), of Detroit, Kansas, Robert Hansen (Robin), of Abilene, Kansas.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Brian, Brad, Jodi, Ty, Troy, Bud, Jennie, Annie, Colby, Ariel, Madison, Michael, Matthew; and numerous great grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Hansen; brothers, Roger Wilson, Bill Wilson, Ed Wilson; and sister, Edith Atkinson.
Visitation with family present from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4th at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Salina, Kansas.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 5th at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 1344 Daisy Rd., Abilene, Kansas with Pastor Mark Stanger officiating.
Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, next to the church in Abilene, Kansas.
Donations may be made to the church or Piecemakers Sewing Group, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
