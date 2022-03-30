Carlene Joyce Veal, 84, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home in Abilene. She was born July 5th, 1937 in Elmo, Kansas the daughter of Carl and Leona (Sween) Stammeyer. Growing up in the Elmo area she attended the local schools and graduated from the Hope High School class of 1954. On January 20th, 1957 Carlene married Fred D. Veal. All of their married life was spent in Dickinson County. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 1989 and parents. Carlene is survived by: daughter Teresa Ottensmeier (Paul-Two Paws) son, Bob Veal (Patty) Four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren. One sister, Vivian Lake and many nieces and nephews. Carlene was a homemaker all her life and a fantastic mother and grandmother. She was employed by USD 435 Abilene as a food service employee for 17 years working at Kennedy and McKinley Schools. Funeral Services for Carlene will be 1:00 PM Friday, April 1 at Grace United Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Grace United Church of Christ. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed Danner Funeral Home or mailed to 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
