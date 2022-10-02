Carey “Lee” Cunningham, 75 of Manchester passed away September 15, 2022 at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born July 18, 1947 in Johnstown, PA, the son of Charles and Viola (Ross) Cunningham. He enlisted in the United States Army February 17, 1971. He served in the Vietnam War as sergeant. Carey was an over the road trucker. He is survived by his significant other, Brenda (Mussey) Presley. Daughters: Ann (Ron) Cummings and Joy-Lynn Carlson and one son, Scott (Tara) Cunningham. Siblings: Vernon Cunningham; Ed Cunningham and Cheryl Hunt and Four grandchildren: Desiree Cunningham; Justin Cummings, Jeremy Cunningham and Jaqix Lee Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family has chosen cremation. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 16th at the Manchester Park in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
