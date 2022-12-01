Blanche Angela Haug

Blanche Angela Haug

Blanche Angela Haug, 88, beloved wife and mother, passed from this life on November 28, 2022. 

She was born September 18, 1934 in Seneca, KS, the daughter of Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer.  She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Benedict, a small town near Seneca, in 1952.  Blanche was united in marriage to Lambert Haug on January 25, 1955.  They chose Abilene as their home in 1957 and raised their 7 children there, growing together in love and faith in their 67 years of marriage.

 

