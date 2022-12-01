Blanche Angela Haug, 88, beloved wife and mother, passed from this life on November 28, 2022.
She was born September 18, 1934 in Seneca, KS, the daughter of Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Benedict, a small town near Seneca, in 1952. Blanche was united in marriage to Lambert Haug on January 25, 1955. They chose Abilene as their home in 1957 and raised their 7 children there, growing together in love and faith in their 67 years of marriage.
As her children left home, Blanche entered the real estate business in Abilene with her husband. Her warm and genuine personality led her to be a successful realtor at Haug Realty. Her smile and kind words always had a way of warming the hearts and lifting the spirit of those around her, even in her final days.
She had a devout love for Jesus and was passionate about her Catholic faith. She modeled this by always encouraging her family to grow in their faith and praying for them always. In her later years she and her husband were fortunate to make religious pilgrimages, domestic and abroad to Venezuela, the Holy Land, and Rome, including a general audience with Pope John Paul II. These travels deepened her faith and devotion to God.
Blanche was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, the Ladies of St. Andrew, and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed volunteering there, as well as the Abilene Clothing Bank. She was a wonderful cook, known for her delicious pies and chocolate chip cookies. She loved playing bridge and visiting over coffee with friends while still active.
Blanche spent the last few months of her life being cared for at home by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Lambert, children Dr. Tom (Karen) Haug of Lincoln, NE, Ed (Nola) Haug of Fort Myers, FL, Sue (Rick) Helvey of Salina, KS, Tim (Terri) Haug of Leawood, KS, Tony (Jenny) Haug, Katy (Ted) Barbieri, and Jenny (Chris) Brooks all of Abilene, 29 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters Joan Steinlage, Seneca, KS, Anna Marie Hiestand, Fargo, MN, and brother Pat Stallbaumer, Topeka, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, four brothers, and a grandson.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, December 2 at 10 AM St. Andrew Catholic Church, Abilene.
Parish Rosary Thursday December 1 at 5:30PM Danner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Memorials to St. Andrew School Onward Building Campaign or Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
