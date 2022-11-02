Betty L. Noel passed away October 26, 2022 in Graham, TX. Betty was born May 18, 1930, to Koert Blackketter and Nellie (Studebaker) Blackketter near Leedey, OK. She obtained her nursing degree from Huntington Memorial Hospital, Pasadena, CA and graduated with a BSN from USC in 1952. She worked as a nursing supervisor at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She became a board-certified Nurse Practitioner in 1981, serving in Chapman, KS. She retired in 1997 from Salina Regional Health Center (Asbury) in Salina, KS. She received many accolades from patients and colleagues for the stellar care she provided, especially in the Emergency Department, her favorite.
Betty married Eldon Noel (63 years) in Upland, CA, and then moved to Abilene, KS to begin a life of farming and raising four children. She was active member of the Zion Brethren in Christ Church for many years. She was involved in the DAR, Red Cross, and KS Farm Bureau, served on the Abilene Memorial Hospital Board, and went on several medical and disaster volunteer missions.
Betty is survived by her four children: Marie (husband Bob), Harrisburg, PA; Joan (husband Dave), Graham, TX; Betsy, Albuquerque, NM; and Kelly (wife Marcie), Danville, IL; her eight grandchildren: Mikel, Angela, Hailey, Becky, Noel, Kelly Carl (KC), Mackenzie, and Jarod; and six great-grandchildren: Lucius, Natalie, Ariel, Elizabeth, Maverick, and Ty. Preceding her in death are husband Eldon; her five siblings: Esther, Don, Gene, Lewis, and Nellie Janice; and her son-in-law Pete.
Betty loved nursing and felt that there was no other profession as fulfilling. “My nursing service is my ministry for Christ.” She’s laughing with the angels in heaven now.
A memorial service will be held at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church (997 KS-18, Abilene), on Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 AM, reception following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations accepted: Abilene DAR Nursing Scholarship (memo: Betty Noel endowment), 1801 Jeep Road, Abilene, KS 67410 or Memorial Health Foundation (memo Betty Noel nursing scholarship), 511 NE 10th Street, Abilene, KS 67410.
