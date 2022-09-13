Betty “Jo” McHenry passed away on September 10, 2022.
Mrs. McHenry was born on January 16, 1931, in Abilene, KS, the only daughter of Avis Rodgers Taylor and Leroy G. Taylor. She graduated from Abilene High School and attended Emporia State University before marrying Dwight T. McHenry, Jr. in 1949.
Mrs. McHenry was employed at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for many years and was a volunteer there after her retirement. She most recently worked at the Cotton-O’Neil Clinic in Topeka.
Survivors include a son, Timothy T. McHenry, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jo’s daughter, Amy B. Daniels, preceded her in death, as well as her brothers, Wayne R. Taylor, Dale L. Taylor, Max E. Taylor, and Gerald B. Taylor.
Mrs. McHenry will lie in state from 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. A celebration of Jo’s life will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66604.
Please direct memorial contributions to First Christian Church, The Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library, or the YWCA of Topeka Youth Services.
