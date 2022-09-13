Barbara Marie (Kijowski) Jones, 67 of Chapman passed away September 11, 2022. She was born September 3, 1955 in Kansas City, Kansas the daughter of Stanley and Teresa (Ziolo) Kijowski. They moved to Abilene in 1959 where she attended the local school districts and graduated from Abilene High School in 1973. On October 20, 1973 she was united in marriage to Ronald Jones. To this union two sons were born, Randy and Greg. Barb worked for Dickinson County for 44 ½ years. She started in the appraiser’s office and moved to the County Clerk’s office in 1989. She was elected as County Clerk/Election officer in 2008 and took office in 2009. Barb belonged to the North Central County Clerk’s Association and served as Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President and retired 2021. She was a member of Sutphen Mill Church, rural Chapman. Barb enjoyed time with all family, reading, word search puzzles, and cross-stitching items for many people. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron of the home. Two sons: Randy (Hesper) of Bloomington, Illinois and Greg (Shannon) of Blue Springs, Missouri. Brothers: Stan (Kathy) of Kansas City, Missouri; Andrew (Lisa) of Abilene, Kansas; Michael (Jacque) of Shawnee, Kansas. Grandchildren: Erik, Corinna, Penelope and Isabelle Jones. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Teresa Kijowski. Funeral Services for Barb will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Chapman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Sutphen Mills Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5- 8 PM at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman. The family suggests memorials be given to Old Abilene Town or Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411 Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online Condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
