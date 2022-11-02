Barbara Baker Engelhardt, 94, of Abilene Kansas, passed away on October 14th in Colorado Springs. The wonderful, vivacious, ornery, funny, busy, fabulous Barb we all knew and loved is gone. The world will always be a brighter place because she was here.
Barbara was born in Tulsa Oklahoma in 1928 to Irene and Ralph Baker. Her family moved to Kansas in 1934. Barb’s mother passed away when she was 14 years of age and her father at 18. These early losses were tragic but, incredibly, they instilled in her a strong resilience, a positive perspective, and a genuine appreciation for life.
Barbara, a Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member, attended Kansas State University and graduated cum laude with a degree in Home Economics. Barb valued education and was always proud that her grandmother finished college in 1890! She married Wayne E Engelhardt in 1948 and had three children in short order, Steve, Susie, and Nancy. Her daughters were both born on her birthday! She and Wayne moved to Abilene Kansas in 1960.
Barb was a devoted and loving mother who encouraged independence and curiosity. Reading to a child snuggled in her lap was one of her favorite things. She was openminded and flexible except for one thing. There would be NO WHINING. We all learned quickly that requests would only be granted if a calm tone of voice was used. She was sometimes teased for being too perky and would try, but fail, to overcome it.
Mrs. Engelhardt really enjoyed teaching. She inspired kids at Lincoln Elementary, taught Art and English at Abilene Middle School, and Reading at the elementary level. She was funny, patient, and hard working. This was acknowledged when the Abilene Teachers Association nominated her as their candidate for Kansas Teacher of the Year.
She and Wayne had a large circle of close friends in Abilene who made life interesting and fun. They were all avid jazz enthusiasts. She enjoyed singing with the choir in the beautiful First Presbyterian Church that was designed by her husband Wayne. She was the church treasurer for many years. A lifelong learner, Barb was an avid reader and active in the Dickinson County Women’s Literary League, an organization founded in 1863. She volunteered as a Picture Person and was active in the Art Counsel of Dickinson County.
Her greatest pleasure in life, by far, was sailing with Wayne and friends on Milford Lake. She was an intrepid top notch first mate. Other memorable adventures included navigating the waters of the Virgin Islands with Wayne at the helm and traveling throughout Europe.
She was creative and artistic. After her kids were grown, Barb started a new hobby, weaving, and mastered it. She belonged to the Smokey Valley Weaving Guild. Her talent, dexterity and persistence were evident in the fiber art she created. Barb spent many quiet hours setting up her loom and weaving flawless scarves, placemats, vests, and wall hangings that she shared with friends and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Wayne Engelhardt. She is survived by her sister Patsy Niernberger, her children, Steve Engelhardt (Jo) of Hutchinson Kansas, Susie Fisher of Boise Idaho, Nancy Huffman (Max) of Colorado Springs, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Barb was truly loved and respected and her presence will be greatly missed by many.
