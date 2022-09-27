Barbara Ann Rairden passed away on September 21st, 2022 at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born September 3rd, 1952 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Martin G Alford and Delores Lee Kerr-Alford. Barbara attended Garfield Elementary School in Abilene, and Westwood Elementary and Junior High School in Junction City, Kansas. In 1970, she graduated from Lyons High School, Lyons, Kansas. In 1975, Barbara graduated with honors from Brown-Mackie School of Business in Salina, Kansas, earning an executive secretarial degree. After graduation, she found employment as a clerk at the Saline County Magistrate Court, and then in 1976, she accepted a position as a secretary at the Saline County Extension Office. On May 14, 1977, Barbara married her soul mate Elmer Ray “Butch” Rairden at the United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas. They were married for almost 35 years. Butch and Barbara owned and operated the H&R Block office in Abilene, Kansas where she worked until retiring in November 2010.
One of Barbara’s passions was traveling down Route 66 with her husband, Butch. Over the years, they made several enjoyable road trips through Missouri, her favorite Route 66 state. She also loved reading and collecting postcards from Route 66, Abilene, Salina and Monte Ne, Arkansas. Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren, Annabelle, Austin, and Alex.
Barbara was a life-long member of the VFW. She supported and contributed to the Salvation Army and the United Way. She had memberships with the Dickinson County Heritage Center in Abilene, The Rogers Historical Museum in Rogers, Arkansas, The Route 66 Magazine, The Route 66 Association of Missouri, Alley Cats, Humane Society, and Best Friends Animal Society – Utah.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Judith “Judy” Reneá Alford-Life (Jim) of Rogers, Arkansas; two daughters and a son, Rebecca Ann Morgan (Wayne) of Topeka, Kansas; Justin Ray Rairden of Kansas City, KS; Trisha “Nikki” Nicole Rairden-Schmelzle-Viveros (Luis) of Olathe, Kansas; a bonus daughter, Natosha Rae Batzler of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Annabelle Lee Schmelzle of Lakewood, CO; Austin James Schmelzle, and Alexander Elijah Schmelzle of Olathe, Kansas; her best friend, Darlene Sue Champe-Schrag (Mike) of Phoenix, Arizona; and a nephew, nieces, and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Ray “Butch” Rairden on January 4, 2012; an infant son, Elmer Ray Rairden, Jr on July 27th, 1977; her father, Martin George Alford on February 23rd, 2004; her mother, Delores Lee Kerr-Alford on April 4th, 2003; her brother, Gary Lee Alford on September 29th, 1992; and a grandson, Asher Schmelzle in 2007.
The memorial service will be held on September 30th, 2022 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, Kansas, with the Reverend Earl Haggard officiating. She will be cremated, her ashes to be interred at a later date at the Abilene Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Grandchildren’s Educational Fund, The Best Friends Animal Society-Utah, or to any local rescue shelter for homeless animals. Memorials may be left at the funeral home.
