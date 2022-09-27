Barbara Ann Rairden

Barbara Ann Rairden passed away on September 21st, 2022 at Salina Regional Health Center.  She was born September 3rd, 1952 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Martin G Alford and Delores Lee Kerr-Alford.  Barbara attended Garfield Elementary School in Abilene, and Westwood Elementary and Junior High School in Junction City, Kansas.  In 1970, she graduated from Lyons High School, Lyons, Kansas.  In 1975, Barbara graduated with honors from Brown-Mackie School of Business in Salina, Kansas, earning an executive secretarial degree.  After graduation, she found employment as a clerk at the Saline County Magistrate Court, and then in 1976, she accepted a position as a secretary at the Saline County Extension Office.  On May 14, 1977, Barbara married her soul mate Elmer Ray “Butch” Rairden at the United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas.  They were married for almost 35 years.  Butch and Barbara owned and operated the H&R Block office in Abilene, Kansas where she worked until retiring in November 2010.    

One of Barbara’s passions was traveling down Route 66 with her husband, Butch.  Over the years, they made several enjoyable road trips through Missouri, her favorite Route 66 state.  She also loved reading and collecting postcards from Route 66, Abilene, Salina and Monte Ne, Arkansas.  Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren, Annabelle, Austin, and Alex.  

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.