Wichita, KS - Art Schuette died Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born in Linn, KS, February 2, 1928 to Edward and Stella Thoms Schuette. Art graduated from Greenleaf High School in 1945. He worked for Millers Rexall Store and Kloppenberg Produce in Greenleaf. In 1949, he moved to Clay Center, KS to work in the Boogaart Super Market. He was named Manager of the store in 1951. In 1969 he was transferred to the Abilene Boogaart Super Market as Manager. Art retired from this store in 1998.
Art was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, The Chapman Golf Association and the Abilene Senior Center. Art enjoyed walking his dog Champ, golfing, playing pool and spending time with his family.
Art married his high school sweetheart, Velma Martin, June 9, 1951, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greenleaf, KS. She survives. Other survivors include, daughter, Janet Snyder and husband, Steve, of Wichita, KS; son, Randy and wife, Tracy of Peoria, AZ; granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsey Snyder of Wichita, KS. Art was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Wichita, KS, with inurnment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Abilene Senior Center, 100 North Elm Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.