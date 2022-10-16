Wichita, KS - Art Schuette died Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born in Linn, KS, February 2, 1928 to Edward and Stella Thoms Schuette. Art graduated from Greenleaf High School in 1945. He worked for Millers Rexall Store and Kloppenberg Produce in Greenleaf. In 1949, he moved to Clay Center, KS to work in the Boogaart Super Market. He was named Manager of the store in 1951. In 1969 he was transferred to the Abilene Boogaart Super Market as Manager. Art retired from this store in 1998.

Art was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, The Chapman Golf Association and the Abilene Senior Center. Art enjoyed walking his dog Champ, golfing, playing pool and spending time with his family.

 

