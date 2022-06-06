Anne Louise (Robinson) Robson, 97 of Abilene passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. She was born March 15, 1925 in Herington, Kansas, the daughter of Isaac and Nellie (Freedlund) Robinson. Anne grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local school and graduated from Abilene High School in 1943. She graduated in 1947 from Emporia State University, earning her teachers degree. On December 22, 1949 she was united in marriage to Robert Robson. He survives of the home. Anne taught grade school in Abilene for numerous years, she was also was also a City Commissioner, Abilene Mayor, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 40 years, on the Dickinson County Hospital Board of Directors and was also a Red Cross Swim Instructor. Ann is survived by her loving husband Bob of the home. Son, Pat Robson and wife Sue of Abilene. Daughter-in-law, Anna Robson. Four grandchildren: Carey Jones (Derek); Natalie Lackey (Ryan); Emily Nusser (Justin) and Sally Robson. Five great-grandchildren and one brother, Bill Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Robson. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 11, 20222 from 10AM to 11:30 A.M. at the Presbyterian Church (503 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410) A private family of graveside service will be at the Abilene City Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to Meal on Wheels or Donor’s Choice. Memorials may be sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
