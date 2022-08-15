Interior designer and philanthropist, Anne Eisenhower, passed away on July 30. Anne was the granddaughter of Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe during WWII and later the 34th President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mamie Doud Eisenhower. Born in West Point, NY in 1949, Anne spent much of her childhood in the White House. Anne became a quintessential New Yorker, first moving to the city after seven years in South America with her then Colombian husband Fernando Echavarria. She attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA, and the New York School of Interior Design, on whose board she later served. Always true to her values and ethics, Anne was a woman of genuine kindness and always presented herself with dignity, sophistication, and grace. She was -- and will always be -- loved by all who knew her. As a teenager, she traveled with her grandparents on the original Queen Elizabeth cruise ship to Europe and met French President Charles de Gaulle, who quickly played second fiddle after she met her crush at the time, famed actor Hugh O’Brian. At the Eisenhower Farm in Gettysburg, PA, she also met renowned dignitaries such as former British Prime Minister Sir Winston, Churchill, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. A fun spirit and scintillating storyteller, Anne’s early ambitions were musical and artistic in nature as she was a talented singer-songwriter and guitar player. She was also active on the New York social scene, being a regular at events from the Met Gala to Studio 54. She started her professional career on the design staff of New York legend Dorothy Draper. In 1981, she began her own firm, Anne Eisenhower Inc., specializing in residential design throughout the United States and abroad. In 1990, she was named one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 designers and made her Kips Bay showroom her second home. In 1992, she was featured on the cover of Chris Casson Madden’s book, “Rooms With A View.” She worked tirelessly with her sister, Susan Eisenhower, on the planning and substance of the Frank Geary-designed Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, DC. Sergey Eylanbekov, the Sculptor who rendered Dwight Eisenhower as both general and president at the Memorial, recalled his interactions with her, “Anne had a true love and appreciation for art; a gift for composition and a feel for the big picture. Her designs--the wonderful spaces that she created--speak for themselves. She was a great professional, creative and daring in her projects”. Anne Eisenhower will also be remembered for her charitable giving and involvement with organizations such as Casita Maria, where she served on the Board for 25 years, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In her later years, she supported many organizations, causes, and artistic endeavors, including being a benefactor to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gettysburg Foundation, and the Armero tragedy in Colombia in 1985. She often represented the Eisenhower family at Legacy events, and took a special interest in the Business Council for International Understanding and the Eisenhower Fellowships. A devoted fan of New York City, Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in his tribute that she was, “A friend and a great New Yorker.” Anne was also a lover of the East End of Long Island, where she spent countless weekends with her daughter, grandchildren and numerous loving friends at her Southampton home. Anne was the daughter of military historian John Eisenhower and his wife Barbara (ne’ Thompson) and was the second oldest of four children. An exceptional mother and a devoted grandmother, Anne is survived by her daughter Adriana Echavarria and grandchildren Camila Mendoza and Nico Mendoza. She is also survived by her husband of 31 years, Wolfgang K. Flottl. Her siblings include David Eisenhower and his wife Julie Nixon Eisenhower of Philadelphia, Susan Eisenhower of Washington, DC, and Mary Jean Eisenhower of Abilene, Kansas.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Team derby highlights Sunday CKFF Demolition Derby
- Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
- Community Foundation of Dickinson County holds annual meeting to celebrate philanthropy
- Obituary: Norman P. “Scott” Anderson
- Property owners will receive RNR mill levy notification
- Boots up: Cowboy boot art trail nearing completion
- John Barker reflects on Aug. 2 primary loss
- Abilene woman demonstrates resilience, advocacy and diversity through national competition
- Obituary: Albert Edward Wells, Jr.
- Cowboy Up 5k run and 2 mile walk returns for third year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.