On Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, Amy Jane Dodson, 87, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Dodson, daughter Lesley (Alan) Shuler, son Andrew Dodson, granddaughters Abbey Dodson, Genna (Austen) Bickford, Blair Shuler and Aeriel (Brooks) Feeback and five great-grandchildren. Amy was born in Oberlin, Kansas on August 7, 1935 to Andy and Clarice Thomsen and grew up in Oberlin with her older brother, the late Jerry Thomsen. She later attended Hastings College, in Nebraska, achieving her bachelors in Education.
Following college, Amy started her career as an educator in Omaha, Nebraska. She was looking for her next adventure and considered taking a teaching job overseas. Prior to making a decision, her brother requested she go on a blind date with his dental school roommate. She decided to humor him and agreed to go on the date. Her plans changed quickly as she soon realized her next adventure would be of love and not travel. Amy and Bob fell in love and were engaged by their third date. They married in August of 1959 and started their marriage of 63 years together. After marrying, Amy continued her career teaching in Kansas City and in Chapman, then as office manager in Bob’s dental office.
The Dodsons laid down roots in Abilene. Amy was invested in many community ventures including Friends of the Eisenhower Foundation and Ladies Literary League. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. chapter CZ and a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. In recent years, she braved the pandemic with dear friends in their “Zoom” Book Club.
Amy was best known for her extraverted spirit, straight-shooting kindness and eagerness to know others. She was sought out by those who knew of her wisdom, offering advice such as “this too shall pass”, “don’t sweat the small stuff” and “blessings, blessings”. She loved to travel with dear friends, have coffee dates with girlfriends, and try new recipes on those whom she loved. She was an avid reader and forever English teacher, never missing an opportunity to correct someone’s sentence structure.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Donations, in her memory, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Abilene.
P.O. Box 232
Abilene, KS 67410
