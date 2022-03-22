Obituary: Alta Marguerite Stuber

Marge, as her friends and family knew her, was born on November 13th, 1936 in Phoenix, Arizona. She went home to her Lord on March 17th, 2022.
She was the daughter of Ray and Linda (Braxton) Barnhart. She grew up with her older sister, Betty beginning in Phoenix. When she was young, she was a NY Yankee’s fan because the team’s spring training facility was adjacent to her grade school playground. She and her friends would spend recess watching Joe DiMaggio and the rest of the Yankees.
The family moved throughout Arizona, California, and even lived for a while in Minnesota. They finally settled in Wichita, Kansas where Marge attended Business School. As a young woman she enjoyed bowling and leading a local women’s business group.
There was a gas station attendant that always made it a point to fill her car when she came in. He eventually got the nerve to ask for a date and on February 10th, 1963, Ray and Marge were married. They had a daughter, Janice, and a son, Greg.
In 1970 they moved to Viola, KS. Marge worked numerous jobs including Graybar Electric, Mount Olive Christian Church, and the Citizen State Bank in Viola. But her most rewarding job was working as a Paraprofessional with two blind children at Kyle Trueblood Elementary in Conway Springs, Kansas.
In Viola, Marge was the city clerk, led a Girl Scout troop, and was active in the local Presbyterian Church volunteering for many duties including attending the denominational General Assembly.
When her work career was complete, she moved to Wichita, then Salina, and eventually to Abilene so she could watch her grandsons, Caleb and Joshua, grow up.
She was an avid crafter, game player, and a Scrabble wiz. She loved to travel, taking trips to Hawaii, Europe, and all over America with family and friends. She also loved her pets, especially cats, and had at least one cat throughout nearly all her adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband. She is survived by her daughter Janice Stuber of Wichita, son Greg Stuber (Karen) of Abilene, and grandsons Caleb and Joshua Stuber of Abilene.
Funeral Services for Marge will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at LifeHouse Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M., Tuesday March 22, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.