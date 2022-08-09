Albert Edward Wells, Jr. passed into heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 7, 2022. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Dade County, GA to Albert and Mae Belle (Haswell) Wells, Sr. He was the fifth of seven children. Al married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Aebi of Woodbine, on August 22, 1951, in The Chapel of the Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park, WY.
They made their home in Enterprise for most of their 71 years of marriage.
Al was employed as a machinist at The Ehrsam Company in Enterprise, and later at Exline in Salina, and Vacu-Blast in Abilene. Later in life, he was able to pursue his lifelong dream of being a cattle rancher until his health no longer allowed it.
He attended Emmanuel Church in Abilene.
He was preceded in death by parents, 2 siblings in childhood, Jimmie Lou, and his only brother Myron; 4 other sisters, Christine (Curtis) Stephens, Jo (John) Rose, Cecille Wells, Opal (John) Craze; brother-in-law Darrell Aebi, son-in-law Ray Van Sickle and nephew Steve Stephens.
Al is survived by his beloved wife Jean, daughter Christiane Van Sickle of Newton, and son Kenyon (Kathy) of Olathe. Also, grandchildren Melodi (Caleb) Wood, Brent (Jennifer) Van Sickle, Abbie Bazan and Ashley (Francisco) Pacheco as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Shane, Brook, Jude, Braden, Oliver, Bryce, and Sawyer and 6 nieces and nephews. Family was everything to him.
A funeral service will be held at Danner Funeral Home, 501 N Buckeye in Abilene on Wednesday, August 10 at 2:00, with his grandson Pastor Brent Van Sickle officiating. The family will receive friends for 30 minutes before the service. Burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Garten Countryside Home for their compassionate care.
