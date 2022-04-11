Susan (Sue) Rasher Siebert Shuman passed away on April 4, 2022.
Sue was born March 9, 1939 in Abilene Kansas to Leslie G. and Rema V. Rasher. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1957. She graduated from Kansas State University in 1961. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Sue married Bill Siebert in June, 1961 and moved to California. They later moved back to Salina in 1964. They had a daughter, Cindy, and a son, Scott. They later divorced.
Sue was a secretary for Hampton, Royce, Engleman and Nelson, attorneys, for a number of years before going to work for Frisbie Construction in the early 1970’s. Sue purchased World Travel Center in 1984 and escorted many group trips all over the world. She sold her agency and retired in September, 2017.
On May 9, 1987, Sue married John Shuman. He passed away on January 29, 2008.
Over the years Sue enjoyed being a part of the Silver Sabres Drum and Bugle corps, playing bridge, delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering at the Food Bank. She always took time to attend all of her kids events and most all of her grandkids events. After moving to Salina, Sue was an active member of the Church of the Incarnation. After retiring, Sue joined Trinity United Methodist Church in 2019.
Sue was always there to help any friend or stranger in need. Sue was an outstanding mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. There was nothing she loved more than her family and the memories she made with them were the highlights of her life. Her second love was traveling and creating wonderful memories for all the groups who traveled the world with her.
Sue leaves behind her daughter, Cindy (Tom) Goldsmith, McPherson, KS; son, Scott Siebert, Manhattan, KS, grandchildren, all of Wichita, KS, Claire (Spencer) Moore, Graham (Grace) Krizek, Cole (Colleen) Krizek, and great-granddaughters Sage, Rynn, and Sutton Krizek. She also leaves behind five stepchildren, Debbie Shuman, Scott Shuman, Ron Shuman, Donna Shuman, and Kathy Robison, seven step grandchildren, and 5 step great-grandchildren, niece Sara Avery of Lafayette, CO as well as numerous cousins and many, many beloved friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Frank Cayton, and sister, Nancy Avery.
Visitation will be Friday, May 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church with Harry Tysen of Maplewood, NJ and Eric Meyer, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be given to Salina Emergency Aid/Food Bank or Friends of Salina Animal Shelter.
A full obituary can be found at www.ryanmortuary.com
