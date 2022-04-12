Matthew Scott Heller, 42 of Solomon passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born in Salina September 4, 1979, the son of Scott and Kathie (Rider) Heller. He grew up in Solomon and graduated from Solomon High School in 1998. On July 4, 2009 he was united in marriage to Danielle Dupal in Abilene. Matt loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports of all kinds especially watching his Chicago Bears play football. He was a big animal lover who adored his dogs and cat, but above all he loved watching his nephews play their sports. Matt is survived by his loving wife Danielle of the home. Parents, Scott and Kathie Heller of Solomon. Brother, Brian Heller (Leannitta) and Nephews Kadin and Holton. Brothers-in-law: William Dupal JR (Sally) and Nathan Dupal (Rachel) and Niece Stella. Sister-in-law: Heather Michalek and Nephew Tyler. Father-in-law William Dupal (Kathy) and Mother-in-law, Grace Dupal, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins along with several lifelong friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Shirley Heller; Glen and Maxine Rider; and niece Isabella Dupal. A Celebration of Life for Matt will be 10:30 Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler and Ryan Johnson officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the Matthew Scott Heller Memorial fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Obituaries: Matthew Scott Heller
