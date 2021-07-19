Normann L. Burwell, 90, passed away July 17, 2021.
He was born July 20, 1930 at Manhattan, Kan., the son of Walter and Lillian Burwell. He graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1948. On August 16, 1964, he married Genevieve Anguiano.
He is survived by his wife of the home; son David Cress (Dee); daughter Liz Alvarez (Mark Larson); three granddaughters, Caitlin Wallace (Grant), Becca Fritch (Garrett) and Karli Alvarez; one great-granddaughter Matilda Marie Wallace.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Perry Donald Burwell and sister Lucille Burwell Norris.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Fr. Peter O’Donnell as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Abilene.
Parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Danner Funeral Home. Family will receive friends following. The family suggests memorials be given to the St. Andrews Catholic Church or to St. Andrews Catholic School.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.