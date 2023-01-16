Norma M. Ford, 80, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at Johnson Cremations, Funeral & Receptions, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Fort Riley Veterans Cemetery.
She was born on June 15, 1942, in Abilene the first of three children of Dean and Ruth (Betz) Felbush. Norma grew up on a farm south of Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She began working for civil service as a secretary the same year and continued to work for civil service for more than 30 years, retiring in 2000. In 1973, she became the wife of CSM Charles W. Ford, who preceded her in death.
