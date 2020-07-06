Nora Marguerite Griffin Davisson, 90, passed away on June 28, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Wilmington, NC. She was the wife of Floris McWhorter Davisson. They shared 57 years of marriage together.
Born in Burnsville, West Virginia, on April 19, 1930, she was the daughter of Jerome Emmett Griffin and Beryl Bush Griffin. Nora graduated from Washington Irving High School and Saint Mary’s School of Nursing.
Nora and Floris lived in Clarksburg, WV, Rockville, Maryland, Bethany Beach, Delaware and Silver Spring, Maryland. After Floris’ passing, Nora lived in Abilene, Kansas, Severna Park, Maryland and for a short time in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Nora was a nurse and a child care provider. She loved to dance, recycle, sing and travel the world. She enjoyed bridge club, Belles and Bows and was active in many churches. Nora was an avid WVU fan.
Nora is survived by her daughter, April Davisson Barker (John), Abilene, Kansas, daughter Julia Bush (Steve), Wilmington, NC, son Timothy Davisson (Lisa), Baltimore, MD and daughter Ruth Meere (John), Lafayette, Colorado.
Nora is survived by grandchildren John C. Barker, Jessica Barker, Daniel Tangredi, Lauren Tangredi, Caitlin Barnes, T.J. Davisson, Riley Meere, Josie Meere and Griffin Meere and great-grandchildren S.J. Barker, Jaxon Barker, Gia Barker, Tyler Tangredi, Alayna Tangredi and Julian Tangredi.
A 90th Birthday Party was held June 6 in Wilmington where her entire family gathered to celebrate her life and lineage. Though her health was failing, she perked right up and sang with her loved ones “Take Me Home Country Roads” in honor of her West Virginia Heritage.
Nora was preceded in death by her husband Floris, grandson David Tangredi and granddaughter Mary Love.
Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Nora has chosen cremation and her ashes will be interned and reunited with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.
